SEMINOLE — Seminole has hired away St. Pete Beach’s finance director to replace its own finance director, Allison Broihier, who resigned last month to take a similar job in Michigan.
Vince Tenaglia, who held the dual title of assistant city manager in St. Pete Beach, will serve as Seminole’s director of administration. He started June 9.
Tenaglia will have broader operational duties than Broihier and will receive an annual salary of $129,500.
“There is a great team here, and I’m looking forward to working alongside everyone,” he told Tampa Bay Newspapers. “My family is very excited … and our 4-year-old loves all the parks and playgrounds the city has to offer — and our 1-year-old will be out there with him very soon.”
Tenaglia noted that it soon will be “time to get to work” on the city’s fiscal 2024 budget and added, “Fortunately, I’m inheriting a great work product from my predecessors.”
The council will hold a budget workshop next month. The city’s FY23 budget runs through Sept. 30.
Prior to serving in St. Pete Beach for the past six years, Tenaglia was finance director and assistant city manager for five years in Madeira Beach.
“He brings with him tremendous experience, and in just a few days he already has become an important part of our team,” said City Manager Ann Toney-Deal, who introduced him to council members prior to the meeting.
Toney-Deal said Tenaglia effectively with serve as her “No. 2 person.” He is likely to oversee some large capital projects in coming months, “and he may be assigned supervision of departments, as appropriate,” she said.