SEMINOLE — Seminole City Center and the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake will host a family-friendly Halloween event for all ages. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 29, 6 to 8 p.m., at Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
This event will allow families to enjoy entertainment, a spookily decorated haunted graveyard, trick-or-treating, a costume contest, and more.
Those that dare to enter the one-of-kind Haunted Graveyard, decorated with withering trees, tombstones, and spooky fog, will be guided through by living dead costumed characters to trick or treat at multiple candy stations. DJ will be spinning spooky music and giving out free prizes while they last.
The costume contest kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with six categories — under 3, 3 to 4, 5 to 6, 7 to 8, 9 to 16, and a family category. There will be $500 in cash prizes.
For more information and to register for the costume contest, visit www.seminolecitycenter.com/event/haunted-graveyard/.
A $5 donation is requested supporting the Foster Kids of Pinellas County.