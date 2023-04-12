In elementary schools and parks across the nation, the sounds of laughter on playgrounds are ubiquitous. But not every child in the world is lucky enough to know the joy of swinging so high it feels like you're stepping on clouds, or the thrill of your first time down the slide.
One Seminole Rotarian wants to change that.
Dave Buzza is on a mission to build playgrounds for children from rural villages in Belize. He first began volunteering in Belize about 10 years ago, providing backpacks for students living in rural orphanages.
"These kids would have recess, but there was nothing on the property for them to recreate on — no playgrounds," Buzza said. "They would chase each other around, throw rocks at each other, stuff like that. It just hit me that these kids need a playground at these schools.”
World Bank estimates that more than half of Belizeans make less than $5.50 per day. According to a report by UNICEF, up to 50% of children in the country are classified as poor, and more than half of that number lack adequate nutrition, clean drinking water, adequate housing or access to education.
In rural areas, there simply isn't the money to spend on playgrounds, Buzza said.
One thing led to another, and before they knew it, Buzza and fellow members of the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake were on a plane headed to Belize to build its first playground seven years ago.
"A simple playground can provide so many benefits to children — to communication with each other, to learn cooperation through games, and it helps develop social skills," Buzza said.
Before he knew it, Buzza said they had built their seventh playground.
"The project has really grown," he said.
The club sponsors one trip a year to Belize — normally in February — with up to 14 Rotarians who travel to the country, at a cost of about $25,000 per trip, which includes lodging and the material costs for the playgrounds.
"The American version of a playground is elaborate," Buzza said. "These are not the big giant structures made with metal. These are old-fashioned wooden structures, with a playhouse on each end, a slide on each end, and a set of swings between them."
They playgrounds might not be fancy but get the job done. "These kids really know how to play," he said.
Buzza and his colleagues don't just nurture the soul on their annual trips.
"In addition to building a playground, we also hold a huge clothing drive for the kids," he said. "This year, we took over 1,500 pieces of clothing for grades kindergarten to eighth."
During one trip, Buzza was accompanied by a group of teachers who educate students about healthy habits. The group also distributed 500 toothbrushes and accessories and taught them the proper usage. Buzza also helped facilitate a medical screening process where children are checked for blood pressure and weight issues, vision and lice.
Rotary also purchased a couple solar-powered generators and installed them in two homes without electricity.
"The kids are beautiful,” Buzza said. “They are very loving. All they want is to be loved and to be cared for.”
Buzza said he is grateful to be part of an organization dedicated to the betterment of others.
"The motto of Rotary has always been service above self," he noted. "To be a Rotarian means that you have a servant’s heart. That’s your lifestyle. That’s what you believe in."
For more information about the Rotary Club of Seminole Lake and its international missions, visit www.seminolelakerotary.org.