CERT team completes CAP training
SEMINOLE — Seminole’s Community Emergency Response Team held a graduation on June 24, capping off two months of in-person training at Seminole Fire Station 29 and online studies through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Some 14 cadets and adult leaders from the Clearwater Composite Squadron unit of the Southeast Region Civil Air Patrol, the United States Air Force Auxiliary, completed the course.
Under the direction of 1st Lt. Craig J. Hormes, the group learned disaster first aid and conducted an exercise in disaster response designed around search and rescue, medical triage, structure assessment, and disaster protocols.
Seminole CERT trains volunteer members for situations where “boots on the ground” work methodically to aid in light search and rescue.
In non-emergency times CERT members assist with projects that improve the safety of the community.
Stofer named to the TCC Dean's List
TALLAHASSEE — Matthew Stofer of Seminole was named to the spring 2023 Dean's List at Tallahassee Community College.
Mayor to host citizens chat
SEMINOLE — Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters will host "Mayor's Citizen Chat" at 10 a.m., Monday, July 17, at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St N.
Residents are invited to stop by to discuss city, family or business issues.
For more information, email Waters at lwaters@myseminole.com or call 727-391-0204.