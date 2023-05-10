SEMINOLE — If you’re visiting Boca Ciega Millennium Park and you see a man picking up trash, chances are, it’s George Bessler.
“I’m easy to spot,” Bessler said. “I’m toting a grabber and bucket, I’m hot and sweaty, and I have a huge smile of my face.”
The retired Seminole fire chief and avid environmentalist recently hosted an Earth Day program with the hope of educating the public on the dangers of littering on nature.
“Earth Day has always meant a great deal to me because it’s always on April 22 every year,” Bessler said. “It’s also on my birthday. People say that’s not a coincidence.”
Bessler said he first discovered his love of nature as a Boy Scout in his youth. He attended the University of South Florida with the intention of becoming a forest ranger.
“I was told there was only one job for every 10,000 applicants in the field and was asked if I was that one,” he said. “I said I was smart and passionate but not that smart.”
After a 40-year career in fire services — in both Seminole and East Lake — Bessler still had that long ago wish to become a forest ranger. After he retired, Bessler applied to be a park ranger with Pinellas County, and a year ago he accepted a volunteer position at Boca Ciega Millennium Park.
When his application was approved, county officials asked what he wanted to do for the park.
“What really speaks to my heart is keeping the park clean,” Bessler told them. “I said, ‘I want to pick up garbage for you.’”
That’s why you’ll find him every Tuesday picking up garbage — an average weekly haul for him is 30-40 gallons of trash and garbage, he said.
“Pinellas County has amazing parks, and they take care of them very, very well,” Bessler said. “Park rangers here are no exception. They do a really great job here. They have to keep the park running and safe. I have time to do stuff they don’t have time to do.
“A lot of stuff I pick up the public will never see, but it’s dangerous to nature,” he continued.
A lot of the trash he collects is what most people typically think of as garbage. During his Earth Day presentation, Bessler discussed both commonly known and less known types of litter.
Cigarette butts, which contain plastic, are not biodegradable and leech harmful chemicals into soil and groundwater. Aluminum cans release toxins as they decay and can cause aluminum toxicity to wildlife. Rubber products, ranging from shoes to tires, release petroleum chemicals into the ground, while polystyrene products block airways and stomachs when ingested by wildlife.
Discarded paper products, which have chlorine-based bleaches imbedded into its fibers, release toxic materials and releases methane gas. Plastic products are a leading cause of marine pollution, destroying ecosystems and harming wildlife.
Broken glass is a hazard to animals and humans — both can be injured by stepping on a piece, and animals can receive mouth and stomach injuries if ingested.
“If I step on a rusty nail or piece of glass, I go to the ER and get it cleaned up and get a shot,” Bessler said. “If an animal steps on a nail, it will crawl into the woods and die.”
Less commonly considered litter includes pressure-treated wood, which exposes animals and bodies of water to copper arsenate; fishing tackle, which can cause marine wildlife to become entangled and can cause open wounds and internal injuries if ingested; and discarded clothing, which often features polyester, which is made from petroleum.
Also, in the day and age of gender reveals, Bessler said pink and blue confetti has become an increasing problem as it takes hours to pick up by hand.
“You’re bringing a new child into the world, let’s set the right example — when you’re done, pick it up,” he said.
Though only a small group attended his Earth Day presentation, Bessler wasn’t deterred.
“I would have like to have had more people, but I'm absolutely thrilled with the people I was able to engage with,” he said. “I spent a lot of time putting it together, but even if I change just one person's mind it was worth it.”
And next year’s presentation is already in the works.
“I believe God put us on the earth with an expectation that we would take care of it,” Bessler said. “If we look at waste management by reducing, reusing, recycling, rethinking what we do, and then removing it, each of us together can fix this.”