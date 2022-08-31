SEMINOLE — After more than four years at its helm, Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Tara Pearson has stepped down in order to focus on her family.
“It was not an easy decision,” said Pearson, whose last day was Aug. 29. “I'm sad to be making the change, but at the same time it's something I had to do for myself.”
“I need to focus on my family for a little while,” said the mother of five.
Pearson is credited with creating a new website that offers e-commerce and a payment system for members, as well as the chamber’s Seminole Entrepreneur Resources for Growth program, which supports budding entrepreneurs, startups and new businesses by connecting them with local resources. She similarly draws kudos for the organization’s Spectrum Benefit program, which helps businesses with five or more employees lower insurance rates.
Pearson also oversaw chamber events, including Stampede, Kids Appreciation Day, and the annual awards ceremony.
“I was hired to use my experience with working with chambers and other economic development agencies to elevate the chamber and to provide new and meaningful services," Pearson said. "And I feel like I've done that."
The chamber’s president, Ali Bean, said Pearson brought with her a wealth of knowledge, having worked with chambers previously.
“We appreciate all of the knowledge she came with and all that she supported in continuing with a lot of chamber and Seminole events,” Bean said.
She said a search for Pearson’s replacement is underway.
“We are looking for someone who is interested in investing in the Seminole community and the Seminole business community,” Bean said. “The Chamber turns 60 next year, so there is a lot of history and traditions the chamber has, and we are looking for someone interested in honing in on those traditions and taking us into a forward trajectory.”
The Chamber may be one of the smaller in the area, but it’s known for providing quality support to the local business community, she added.
"We have a reputation of being small but mighty, which provides individuals the opportunity to really get to know the business here,” she said.
In the meantime, Bean said the Chamber will continue to support area businesses and upcoming events are still on the schedule.
“The Chamber will go on,” she said. “We have a staff that is stepping up to the plate and helping us navigate this time period while we are looking for an executive director who is the right fit.”