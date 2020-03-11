SEMINOLE — Major changes are in the works for the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce’s Seminole Stampede, which takes place Saturday, March 28.
This year, the annual race moves to Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, and participants will utilize the nearby Pinellas Trail during the run.
Tara Nichols, the chamber’s executive director, said “there’s not really a big reason” for the change.
“We just wanted to give it a fresh look and bring it into City Park,” she said.
Moving the Seminole Stampede from Walsingham Park, the county facility where it’s been held for years, to City Park brings “more visibility” to the race, Nichols added, and the access to the Pinellas Trail “makes it the ideal location.”
Registration is open for the 27th annual Seminole Stampede’s 5K Race, 1-mile Fun Run and Doggy Stampede.
The 5K race is open to runners, race walkers and power walkers.
The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. on March 28 with the 1-mile run directly following that. The race, which is open to all ages, will take place on a certified course that will be professionally timed.
Awards will be presented in various age categories. There will no longer be a cash award provided to the top winners, Nichols said.
Also new this year: a post-run pint.
“Beer supposedly heals the muscles quickly and refreshes you, especially after a long run,” Nichols said.
Only those 21 and older will be able to enjoy a beer after their run, she added, and participants will be limited to one drink.
Cost for the 5K race is $25 per person through March 20 and $30 after that date.
Cost for the 1-mile Fun Run and Doggy Stampede is $10 per person/dog through March 25 and $15 after that date.
The chamber is also seeking volunteers to assist the day of the race as well as sponsors to defray event expenses and health and fitness vendors.
Call 727-392-3245 or visit myseminolechamber.com/stampede.html for more information.