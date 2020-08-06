Back-to-school supply drive underway in Seminole

SEMINOLE — Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters and Vice Mayor Chris Burke are sponsoring a back-to-school supply drive running through Friday, Aug. 14.
A drop box has been placed in the lobby at City Hall, 9199 113th St., Seminole.
“I am very pleased to be able to coordinate this annual back-to-school supply drive once again this year,” said Mayor Waters. “Seminole school children really benefit, and families appreciate the generosity of our citizens.”
Suggested donations include 3-inch, 3-ring binders; backpacks; dividers for binders (with pockets); pencils; colored pencils; composition notebooks (college ruled); spiral notebooks (college ruled, one subject); dry erase markers; index cards with lines; Post-It notes; masking tape; rubber bands; Sharpies; and highlighters.