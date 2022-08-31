Chamber events
The following is a list of Upcoming events by Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce.
• Business After Hours will be held on Sept. 1, 5-7 p.m., at Garden Sanctuary and Funeral Home, 7950 131st St. N. in Seminole.
• Business After Hours is a social and networking event that’s held every first Thursday at different Chamber member businesses and is great opportunity to network with other business leaders outside the office and off the clock.
Attendees can introduce themselves to Chamber members, exchange business cards, make new business contacts, win door prizes, and enjoy after-5 drinks. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• How to Organize for Effective Legislative Advocacy will be presented on Sept. 15, 6-7 pm at the SPC Campus Digitorium, 9200 113th St., Seminole. The Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions will host this conversation about how to organize your constituency on the local, state and federal levels.
Register at https://isps.spcollege.edu/events/how-to-organize-for-effective-advocacy.
• The Health & Wealth Expo will be staged on Sept. 20, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at the SPC Campus Conference Center 9200 113th St., Seminole.
Sunday Musicale
SEMINOLE – The Just Us Duo will present “Musical World Cuisine” Sunday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m.
The concert is free and open to the public, with donations welcome. The event is being sponsored by the Friends of the Seminole Library.
Women's bible study
SEMINOLE – The Largo-Seminole Women’s Bible Study will begin with an opening coffee on Thursday, Sept 15, 9:25-11 a.m.
The non-denominational group meets every Thursday at Seminole First Baptist Church, 11045 Park Blvd.
Ladies of all ages are invited as we study the book of Proverbs.
There is no charge and child care will be provided. Register at largoseminolewomensbiblestudy.com.
