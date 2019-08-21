SEMINOLE — In a farewell letter to City Council members, Councilor Jim Quinn praised the work of City Manager Ann Toney-Deal and the Seminole City Council and said that he “(does) not want any conflict exposed in open forum.”
The letter comes on the heels of ongoing and, at times, contentious collective bargaining between the city and the Seminole Professional Firefighters Local 2896, and recent reports in the Seminole Beacon of low morale among city employees.
Quinn, who announced last month that he won’t seek re-election this November, wrote in an Aug. 8 Facebook message to the Beacon that he hand-delivered “(his) personal letter” to councilors.
He wrote, “I was handing my fellow council members my feelings about our city.”
In that same message, he added, “I hand-delivered (the letter) to each council member, so as far as I’m concerned, it’s not public record.”
Later in that conversation, after saying he would reach out to his attorney, he acknowledged that the letter “is public record.”
“But I still have nothing to say,” he wrote.
Councilor Bob Matthews alerted the Beacon about the letter Aug. 8, but did not say when he received it at City Hall. Quinn did not respond to questions about when he delivered the letter. The letter was entered into public record Aug. 13, when City Clerk Ann Marie Mancuso provided a copy to the Beacon.
In the letter, Quinn told councilors that they “have done an outstanding job for the residents of the city.” He also wrote that Toney-Deal “has done, and will continue to do an outstanding job despite unforeseen roadblocks thrown in her path.”
He also said that “the city of Seminole is a bright star in the state of Florida and that is because of the city manager, the city staff, the city employees and, of course, the city council.”
He also blamed the firefighters’ union for any problems during recent contract negotiations.
“We are in a difficult time right now because our fire union has decided to no longer negotiate with the city,” Quinn wrote.
He added, “We have never had an impasse before because the union negotiated directly with the city and we always came to an agreement.”
Quinn also wrote that he “(does) not want another Plantamura on this city council.”
Patricia Plantamura served as a city councilor from 2009 to 2015.
In his letter, Quinn wrote, “What I want to share with you is a little history. I don’t remember who was on council when Mrs. Plantamura was, but I do know most of us were. For most of her time, she did a lot of complaining about our former City Manager (Frank Edmunds) and we all were very upset by her actions, mostly because a lot of her ranting was done in public, which encouraged some residents to also get on her bandwagon.”
In a letter submitted to the Beacon on Aug. 15, Plantamura acknowledges questioning Edmunds and other city staff members about various policies and procedures. Four years since leaving office, “city employees and residents still voice appreciation for my service,” she wrote.
As for the letter itself, “the disparaging remarks made about me in Quinn’s farewell letter are a tactic to distract from the real problems in Seminole,” she wrote.
She wrote, “While Quinn boasts Seminole as one of Florida’s best-run cities, he ignores persistent Beacon reports describing discontent and low morale among Seminole employees with many workers leaving. One employee stated he left specifically because of City Council’s failure to support public servants. Another exit interview called city leadership an embarrassment. Another had a simple ask: for a mayor and council members who care about them, or at least pretend to.”
In an Aug. 9 email to the Beacon, Mayor Leslie Waters wrote, “I am not interested in reflecting on Councilor Quinn’s letter. I read the opinions he expressed on several issues. He is a positive voice on Seminole City Council.”
Councilor Roger Edelman, in an Aug. 12 email to the Beacon, said he met with Quinn to discuss the letter.
“For the most part, we agreed to disagree on many of the areas he outlined and beyond,” Edelman wrote.
He added, “Mr. Quinn is correct that Ms. Plantamura did bring issues out in the public, but our Sunshine laws prohibit us from discussing items privately, so if there are situations that need to be viewed or challenged, our options are limited.”
Edelman also said that “Quinn does not feel there is a problem, morale or otherwise, within City Hall. He does not believe it is in his realm of responsibility to become involved and has therefore not discussed, looked at, or taken any action to support obvious internal and external concerns.”
Vice Mayor Trish Springer and Councilors Thom Barnhorn, Chris Burke and Matthews did not respond to requests for comment.