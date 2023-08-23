SEMINOLE — The Interfaith Food Pantry at Aldersgate United Methodist Church has been helping those in need for more than four decades, but to continue its mission it needs a little help from the community.
The all-volunteer pantry represents the efforts of 10 area churches, including Aldersgate, Faith Community Church, Lake Seminole Presbyterian Church, Luther Church of the Good Shepherd, Oakhurst United Methodist Church, Saint Francis Ecumenical Catholic Church, Saint Justin Martyr Catholic Church, Saint Matthew Catholic Church, Seminole First Baptist Church and Seminole United Methodist Church.
When it first opened in the 1980s, it was conceived as an emergency food pantry, providing three days’ worth of meals.
“People would come once a month or once every two months,” pantry director Kathy Burke said.
But that system had to change during the pandemic.
“When COVID hit and people didn’t want to go into grocery stores,” Burke said. “We prepacked groceries in bags and had a drive-thru.”
Around the beginning of the year, pantry officials made the decision to return to a client-choice system, where those in need can pick out their own food at the pantry.
“But because we felt there was still a great need, we offered it every two weeks,” Burke said.
The pantry also supports a large number of homeless residents, she said. Because the needs of the homeless are different than a typical family, they are allowed to come once a week.
With the rise of inflation across the country, Burke said, even more Pinellas residents are flocking to the pantry in need of help.
“Our greatest increase in clients are senior citizens,” she said. “They just can’t afford anything anymore now that prices are so high.
“They tell me that if they come here every other week, that gets them through,” she added.
Erin, a St. Petersburg resident who was visiting the pantry for the first time on Monday, said the economy and gas prices have been difficult for her family to navigate.
“I can’t afford the grocery store, I’m on a fixed income,” she said.
Erin said she has been especially feeling the financial pinch lately.
“My need has increased, especially over the past year,” she said. “We just put $20 in my car to get here. Used to be, I could afford to fill it up. Now, I only get 5 gallons.”
Burke said the pantry — open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays — is manned by 35 to 40 volunteers, who oversee the distribution of food to approximately 350 residents each week, which represents about 1,000 people.
How does it work?
If a client visits the pantry for the first time, they will be asked to show their ID, unless they are homeless, who are not required to have ID.
If it’s someone new to the area who doesn’t have a local address, they will serve them that day and ask that they bring something that shows a Pinellas address.
But no one will ever be turned away, Burke said.
“Anyone who comes through our door gets food,” she said.
Once signed in, clients can shop for their groceries. During a typical trip to the pantry, they will be allowed to pick out one meat option, hot dogs, bologna or ground turkey; a loaf of bread; cereal; bagels; coffee or tea; peanut butter or jelly; Ramen noodles; saltine crackers; canned tuna or chicken or Spam; rice or boxed potatoes; beans; macaroni and cheese; pasta and sauce; two cans of soup; canned vegetables; fruit; pudding or Jello; and dessert.
For families of six or more, they are allowed to take home additional food items.
Under pressure
Although the pantry is supported financially by its partner churches and community donations, it — like most nonprofit organizations post-COVID — is having to tighten its purse strings.
It takes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year run the pantry, Burke said, but as grocery costs have risen, so has the community’s need.
She added that pantry’s board of directors have asked her to cut costs.
“The costs of what we buy are up, need (in the community) is up, but donations aren’t as high as we would like them to be,” Burke said.
She’s looking to remove food items that are the least nutritious but more costly, though that will limit the selection on offer. “It’s a difficult position to be in,” Burke said.
The goal of the pantry is to provide those in need with assistance, while preserving their sense of dignity, she said.
And according to pantry volunteer Natalie Madar, the pantry more than meets that goal.
“I love it here because they treat the people who come here with dignity,” Madar said. “I’ve seen much more need in the community lately and not enough donations. But no matter what, the volunteers never let anyone leave without something.”
The Interfaith Food Pantry is housed at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 9530 Starkey Road, Seminole. For more information or to make a donation, call 727-392-9365.