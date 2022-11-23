SEMINOLE — Once more, with feeling.
On Nov. 15, City Council began its annual review of almost $40,000 in city grants to area nonprofits. But though there was quick consensus on most recipients, council members used the workshop discussion to air sharp druthers about certain groups and make sundry suggestions about how to proceed in fiscal 2023.
Last year, the council handed out $38,300 to more than a dozen organizations, topped by a $20,000 contribution to the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce. A couple council members suggested the group needed to step up its game if it was again to receive more than 50% of the nonprofits’ allotment.
“In the past 3½ years, there’s been a decline in the chamber, activity-wise and otherwise,” said Roger Edelman, who earlier in the evening was elevated to vice mayor by his council colleagues. “We expect that the chamber (will) operate in a professional, business-like manner, and that hasn’t happened in the recent past.”
Chamber President Allison Bean, an account executive at Tampa Bay Newspapers by profession, acknowledged the pandemic years were difficult. But she said a notable rebound already has begun, with 285 chamber members currently — up by almost a third from its pandemic low.
“Our goal is always 300,” Bean added.
A couple other council members urged the chamber to make more detailed, in-person quarterly reports to council, and the chamber president assured them that would happen.
Bean also said the recently hired chamber executive director, Seminole resident and small business owner Randi Nash-Ortiz, would attend an upcoming council meeting to introduce herself and her past affiliations, which include a long stint as an executive administrator of an area synagogue.
Then Olliver — who like Edelman is a past president of the Seminole chamber — rose to the chamber’s defense.
“I want to disagree with my good friend, the new vice mayor,” he said. “There’s been tremendous growth at the chamber. The vitality of the new members is palpable.”
Bean was the only nonprofit official interviewed during the workshop, and afterwards council members thanked her for answering their questions. That included Edelman, who indicated he wouldn’t oppose the city’s FY23 grant to the chamber.
More brickbats
Seminole Youth Athletic Association, which got $1,000 in city money last year, was in line for perhaps the sharpest barbs of the evening.
City Clark Ann Marie Mancuso said “it took me about three tries” to find anybody at SYAA who could come to City Hall to pick up the group’s contribution from the city.
“That’s ridiculous,” Waters said. “We can’t force these grants upon organizations.”
And with that, there was broad consensus to strike the group from the FY23 contributions list.
Last year, Neighborly Care Network secured the second-biggest donation, at $3,000; Pinellas Hope-Catholic Charities and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office nonprofit Pinellas Safe Harbor each were awarded $2,500; and Interfaith Food Pantry received $2,300. Contributions to several additional nonprofit organizations ranged from $500 to $1,000.
A total of $38,300 again has been set aside in the FY23 budget. Council will vote on the reworked list of recipients in December.
At the mayor’s request, the FY23 grants list will include a new recipient, Seminole-based Horses for Handicapped Foundation of Pinellas County. LIFT Academy, a special-needs institution, has moved to Clearwater and will be stricken from the new list, which is limited to Seminole-area organizations.
Interfaith Food Pantry, which last year had its usual contribution boosted after a one-time request, this time will get $1,300 if the preliminary consensus is approved. Keep Pinellas Beautiful, which received $500 last year, will get $750 in FY23, in keeping with the group’s expressed request.
Swearing-in ceremony
At the start of a bimonthly council meeting preceding the nonprofits workshop, Florida Sixth Circuit Court Judge Keith Meyer gave the oath of office to three newly reelected — without opposition — council members: Mayor Leslie Waters, Thom Barnhorn and Jim Olliver.
After that, it was time to decide on this year’s vice mayor — Edelman, as it turned out, in a 4-2 third ballot vote of the six council members in attendance. Council member Tom Christy, still recovering from a major health issue, was absent.
City Manager Ann Toney-Deal presented an update on the recreation master plan proposal by GAI Consultants, a national engineering firm with regional offices in Tampa.
GAI, which is the lead candidate to draw up a new recreation master plan for the city, said it would charge $107,000 to produce a plan outlining the city’s rec department needs for the next several years.
The plan would be the culmination of “a needs-assessment of sorts,” Toney-Deal said.
The firm would detail current operations and infrastructure; assess future needs, incorporating public input; and draw up an action plan for implementing its recommendations.
“This process is expected to take 12 months from notice-to-proceed, depending on scheduling of meetings,” the firm advised.
GAI and another bidder, S&ME, made initial proposals for the project in August. But the council had awaited a more detailed proposal and a cost fixed-cost commitment from GAI, its preferred bidder.
It still must vote to approve the GAI contract, likely in December.