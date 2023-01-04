SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a number of events scheduled for the coming weeks:
• Jan. 5, 5-7 p.m. — Business After Hours, at Oh! Gelato Café, 10795 102nd Ave. This social and networking event is held every first Thursday at different Chamber member businesses. Introduce yourself to Chamber members, exchange business cards, make new business contacts, win door prizes, and enjoy after-5 drinks. Members and the local business community are invited to attend. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245
• Jan. 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Quarterly Luncheon. Economic Outlook for Business and Chamber Board Installation, SPC UP303 Room 9200 113th St.
• Jan. 25, 8:30-9:30 a.m. — Business Breakfast, at Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave. Ron and Elana Davis of Oh! Gelato Café will share their vast experience with networking and organic social media marketing. Light breakfast will be provided. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245