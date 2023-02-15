Students named to Dean's List
TALLAHASSEE — Isabella Domanico and Hunter Wichouski, both of Seminole, have been named to Tallahassee Community College Fall 2022 Dean's List.
They were among more than 1,600 students with a 3.50 grade point average earning their spot on the Dean's List.
Sheets is Knight of the Year
SEMINOLE — Knights of Columbus council 17162, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, has awarded Council Knight of the year 2023 to Worthy Warden Roger Sheets.
Sheets has devoted a great amount of time and effort to Council 17162 events and council planning, officials said. He has worked with the parish manager on repairs and improvements to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and School, and he worked with the kids in the Knights council, district and regional Soccer Challenge.
Sheets also has been a driving force in the planning of the council's first annual Cruz In For Christ Car Show. He has worked with kids in the Free Throw Championship. His help with Pilgrim Icon in honor of St Joseph and coordination of other council activities has strengthened our faith and community.
Knights name free-throw champs
SEMINOLE — Knights of Columbus council 17162, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, held a Free-Throw Championship Jan. 24 at the Seminole Recreation Complex.
Some 19 children ages 9 to 14 participated in the contest. Each child shot 15 free throws. The boy and girl who made the most in their age group was crowned a champion.
The winners included: girls 9, Brooklyn; girls 10, Cayla; girls 12, Regan; girls 13, Paityn; girls 14, Erin; boys 10, Jacob; boys 12, Ethan W.: boys 11, Jack; boys 13, Brody; and boys 14, Ethan D.
Chamber schedules events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has announced several upcoming events.
Those include:
• Business Breakfast, Feb. 22, 8:30-9:30 a.m. — Get Your Mind Right: Establishing Your Mindset for Success in Business, Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave. Chamber Board Chairwoman Danielle Lower of eXp Realty will share tools and info setting your mindset for success in business. Light breakfast will be provided. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245
• Ribbon Cutting, Feb. 23, 4:30 p.m. — Coastal Breezz, 13059 Park Blvd.
• 58th Annual Seminole Chamber Awards Dinner, Feb. 25, 6-10 p.m. — Holiday Inn & Suites, Indian Rocks Beach. Register and vote online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Business After Hours, March 2, 5-7 p.m. — Jenergy Air Services 1255 Starkey Rd, Ste. A, Largo. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Ribbon Cutting, March 11, 11 a.m. Language Mission School, 7190 Seminole Blvd.
