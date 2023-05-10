Restore Hyper Wellness opens Seminole facility
SEMINOLE — Area residents Grant Heller and his son, Grant Heller Jr., will host a grand opening of their new Restore Hyper Wellness facility April 27-30 at 7855 113th St.
Restore spotlights the fastest-growing segments of wellness, helping people manage persistent pain, decrease signs of aging, improve sleep and focus, boost athletic performance, and strengthen the body’s natural defenses. The 2,700 square-foot studio will employ a variety of full- and part-time workers, including wellness representatives, estheticians, and registered nurses.
One of the services offered is whole body cryotherapy, a cold therapy that immerses the body in temperatures as low as -140°F for up to three minutes. Other offerings include: IV drip therapy, red light therapy, biomarker assessments, infrared saunas, compression, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, HydraFacials, and Cryoskin treatments.
Seminole Title celebrates 30 years
SEMINOLE — Seminole Title Co. is celebrating its 30th anniversary since its founding on May 1, 1993, by hosting a series of events throughout the year to mark its achievements and show its appreciation to their clients, partners, and employees.
The first event was a breakfast celebration on May 1 where the current staff gathered to commemorate the company's history and growth over the past 30 years. Festivities included “Rockstar” donuts, musical hits from 1993, remarks from leadership, and a re-creation of a photo from the first anniversary celebration in 1994.
The company was founded in 1993 by Dennis R. DeLoach Jr. and Peter T. Hofstra of the law firm of DeLoach, Hofstra & Cavonis, P.A.
Seminole Title Company was recently awarded “Business of the Year” at the 58th Annual Mr./Ms. Seminole Awards Dinner for its exceptional service and contributions within the Seminole community.
Seminole Chamber sets events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the following events during May:
• Ribbon Cutting: May 23, 2:30 p.m. — Arden Courts ProMedica Memory Care, 9300 Antilles Drive
• Kids Appreciation Day: May 25, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Seminole City Park. This annual celebration, on the last day of school, rewards Seminole area elementary students for a job well done, while also promoting summertime safety and screen-free activities. There will be bounce houses, games, food, giveaways and more.
First Christian to host spring tea
SEMINOLE — First Christian Church of Seminole, 3272 Park Blvd., will hold a Ladies’ Spring Tea Saturday, May 13, from 2-4 p.m. Bring a dish to share and invite a friend to join you.
This event offers the opportunity to meet and enjoy fellowship with other women in the community. RSVP to the church office at 727-393-2136.
Bardmoor Ladies League to meet
The Bardmoor Ladies League meets each Tuesday at 7:15 a.m. for 18 holes of golf. The league welcomes any new members.
Call Judy at 727-392-3576 for more information.
City seeks input on rec plan
SEMINOLE — City officials are seeking input from residents as it prepares a Recreation Master Plan.
A meeting to discuss the plan will be held Tuesday, May 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Seminole Recreation Center Auditorium, 9100 113th St.
The Master Plan will provide guidance for the future of the city’s recreation including programming, improvements, and implementation priorities.
For more information, contact Becky Gunter at bgunter@myseminole.com or 727-391-8345