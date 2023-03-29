Chamber sets events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has released its schedule of events upcoming in future weeks.
Upcoming events include:
March 31, 10:30 a.m. — Ribbon cutting, D’s Ace Hardware, 10801 Starkey Road, Suite 16-C, Largo.
April 1, 8 a.m. — 30th Annual Seminole Stampede, Seminole City Park. Join for an exciting morning with a 5K and 1-mile event. Proceeds benefit the Chamber and local community events such as the annual Tribute to Teachers and Kids Appreciation Day. Register online at www.runsignup.com/Seminole Stampede.
April 6, 5-7 p.m. — Business After Hours, Language Mission, 7190 Seminole Blvd, Seminole. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
April 22, 9 a.m.-noon — Shred A Thon, SPC Campus Main Parking Lot 0200, 113th St., Seminole. All paper, file folders, hanging files can be shredded. What cannot be shredded: three-ring binders, CD’s, DVDs, microfilm and x-rays. $5 donation appreciated.
Students make Dean's List at Georgia Tech
ATLANTA, Ga. — Martin Martinez and Siddharth Shah, both of Seminole, earned the distinction of Dean's List placement at the Georgia Institute of Technology for the fall 2022 semester.
This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Kiwanians offer nursing scholarships
SEMINOLE — The Kiwanis Seminole Breakfast Club is offering the Col. Mildred Imogene Butler Nursing Scholarship for nursing/medical students at St. Petersburg College.
The application period is April 1 through May 15 and covers one full academic calendar year (fall semester through summer semester).
Application and requirements may be obtained by visiting St. Petersburg College through Kathy Boylson, Administrative Assistant (Boylson.Kathleen@spcollege.edu).
Submit completed applications by email to Administrative Assistant Kathy Boylson.
For additional information, call the Kiwanis Seminole Breakfast Club, Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852 or email: Ldhoffman1@msn.com.
