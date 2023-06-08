GFWC women’s club seeks volunteers
SEMINOLE — The GFWC Pinellas Seminole Women’s Club is looking for volunteers interested in serving the community through hands-on service projects that benefit children and the elderly, support the arts, improve the environment and other worthwhile projects in Seminole.
The club meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at the Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St. Those interested in learning more about the GFWC Seminole are welcome to attend the June 26 meeting. For more information contact club president Marie Chouinard at 727-403-7931 or visit www.GFWC.org.
Rivera is STAR student
Lily Rivera, a May 2023 graduate of Seminole High School, displays a certificate acknowledging her $2,500 STAR Scholarship from Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter HK of Seminole.
The scholarship was given in recognition of her demonstrated excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for success.
Rivera has been accepted at the United States Coast Guard Academy located in New London, Connecticut.