Library seeks authors for fair
SEMINOLE — Seminole Community Library is calling for authors to apply to participate in its Author Fair scheduled for Nov. 4.
For more information, contact AnnMarie Flora at 727-394-6922 or email aflora@myseminole.com.
Coca named to Graceland Dean's List
LAMONI, Iowa — Nicholas Coca of Seminole has been named to the dean's list at Graceland University for the 2023 spring term.
Graceland University students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64 are named to the dean's list.
Arnold earns 4.0 GPA at UNG
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Grayson Arnold of Seminole has been named to the President's Honor Roll at the University of North Georgia for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during spring 2023.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree or dual enrollment programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
Bardmoor Ladies Golf League meets Tuesdays
SEMINOLE — The Bardmoor Ladies League meets each Tuesday at 7:15 a.m. for 18 holes of golf and welcomes any new members.
For more information, call Judy at 727-392-3576.