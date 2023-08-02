SEMINOLE — The city tax rate won’t be going up next year, that much is certain.
On July 25, City Council voted 7-0 to cap millage for fiscal year 2023-24 at 2.4793, or $2.48 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed valuation. That’s the same rate as in 16 previous fiscal years.
The council still must pass an FY24 budget sometime before Oct. 1. City staff has proposed an 11% hike in spending next year, to $30.4 million.
Meantime, the council’s move to set the maximum possible millage rate at the current level doesn’t mean no property tax increase for the coming year, unless council members vote to roll back the rate a bit — something for which they’ve shown little appetite in the past.
At the current millage rate, ever-rising property values mean most homeowners still would see small increases in their 2024 tax bills as the result of standardized hikes in their property assessments.
“Seventeen years we have not increased out millage rate — that’s really something,” Mayor Leslie Waters said.
The council will hold budget hearings on Sept. 11 and Sept. 25 to vote on the proposed budget, which is likely to be tweaked between now and then due to fluctuations in revenue projections in the interim. At this point, capital expenditures are set to rise the most — by 28% to $6.9 million — in large part from a projected $4 million outlay for construction of a new Fire Station 129 to serve the Bay Pines area.
There are also increases of 8% and 7% penciled into the proposed budget for operating and personnel costs, respectively.
Several council members complimented the city’s director of administration, Vince Tenaglia, for taking charge of the budget process quickly and smoothly since starting in his post June 9. Tenaglia formerly served as a city finance director and assistant city manager in St. Pete Beach, and before that he supervised budget operations in Madeira Beach.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to declare as surplus some breathing apparatus used by Seminole Fire Rescue personnel that’s been replaced with new equipment. Included are items such as masks, bottles, voice amplifiers, rig bags and displays.
Council members also approved, without dissent, new group health, dental and vision insurance plans for city employees.
One thing not on the agenda: Action on resuming video transmission of council’s bimonthly meetings. At a July 11 workshop, council members reached a consensus to cease any consideration of the idea, citing cost issues and what they view as a lack of interest among residents.
City staff, after consulting with City Attorney Jay Daigneault, said that it would cost at least $746 per meeting to offer video presentations in a way that complies with stipulations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Council discussion focused on the low number of viewings-per-video registered when the city last offered video presentations of council meetings a few years ago.
Next-day audio files of council proceedings will continue to be available by request through City Clerk Ann Marie Mancuso.
Activity at the latest council meeting also included a report by representatives of Forward Pinellas about an ongoing study of regional transit needs. One point of interest was the possibility of a dedicated bus lane along Seminole Boulevard, but funding for the proposal is likely at least five years away, said Rodney Chapman, Forward Pinellas Planning Division manager.
The council held a brief workshop just prior to the meeting to interview a candidate for one of two seats on the city’s seven-member Recreation Advisory Board that must be filled by city youth.
The candidate interviewed, Elenna Morris — who has served on the Recreation Department’s Teen Activity Board for the past two years — will be voted upon at the council’s next regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8.