SEMINOLE — Maria’s Adult Day Care Center, located at 7821 Seminole Blvd., celebrated its 10-year anniversary recently with a week of activities, entertainment, and festive foods and decorations.
Just over a decade ago, Maria Winer, owner and founder of the day care center, worked as a professional guardian. She noticed when visiting clients’ homes, too many were inactive, isolated and napped a lot.
Then she visited an adult day care in Fort Lauderdale and liked what she saw. As nothing like it existed in Pinellas County, she decided to start her own where the elderly could come to socialize, be stimulated physically and mentally, and have fun.
“It seemed a miracle from God when we started to see the benefits for both the client and the caregiver,” she recalled.
Winer, 45, has a heart for people with dementia, but others such as Parkinson’s and stroke patients are well, too. Ditto seniors feeling isolated and lonely, those experiencing depression, frail and dependent individuals, and those suffering from chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension and arthritis.
The center has clients who have been using the facility for years and some who started coming more recently.
The location is licensed for 40, but the center has a current maximum of 27 and about 20 to 22 clients who attend daily. For every six clients, there’s one staff, and each staff member is a certified nursing assistant and med tech.
Clients are charged by the hour, and they’re required to attend a minimum of six hours a week. They can choose to do the six hours on one day or divide it. The center is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Clients tend to be greeted by name upon arrival. Activities include exercise classes, song sessions, volleyball, bowling, crafts and bingo. Birthdays are celebrated, and for each holiday there’s a special party.
Clients interviewed during a recent visit seemed more than pleased with the center.
“They get a lot of good entertainers,” said a client named Dennis. “The food is very good. They do careful planning.”
Brenda said, “I feel comfortable, and it’s a nice place; I like all the activities (and) they’re so good to you.
“I like everything,” offered Vanessa. “I can relax and enjoy myself. I get to do exercises and play card games.”
Said Jean: “They’re friendly. It’s nice and clean. I like to color and exercise. They’re geared to my age.”
“I’m very happy being here,” Constance chimed in. “They’re organized. We laugh a lot and have a good time.”
Added Pauline, “It’s nice to be here with the other people (and) I enjoy volleyball.
Ann brings her father, 95-year-old Benny, to Maria’s every day. He used to be the caregiver for his wife, Antionette, who came to Maria’s for over two years.
“It’s amazing and he loves it,” she enthused. “He’s entertained and enjoys socializing. The staff is attentive, smiling, and helpful. He makes things and gives them to the grandchildren. If he stayed at home, he’d be lonely. While he’s there, I get to watch my grandchildren.”
Carl brings his wife, Wanedda, to Maria’s every day.
“Maria’s saved my life,” he said. “The music and action help her well-being, and she’s safe at Maria’s. It gives me time for myself and for taking care of the house and going to the doctor. I could never measure the benefits (and) I have assistance with Medicaid.”
Alan, a snowbird from the Chicago area, has been bringing his wife, Sybil, to Maria’s twice a week for five years.
“I like Maria and the way she operates it,” he said. “My wife has a big smile when she comes in. It’s a nice atmosphere with visual stimulation, even though she can’t participate too much.”
Winer says of her mission is simple: to help improve the lives of seniors.
“It’s so gratifying,” she said. “I love what I do. It’s a labor of love.”
Elaine Creasman’s mother, Joan Miller, took great pleasure in attending Maria’s Adult Day Care during the last 1½ years of her dementia journey. Joan passed away in November 2022.