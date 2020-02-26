SEMINOLE — As the owners of the former Tides Golf Club, 11832 66th Ave., seek a land-use change for the property in hopes of building 273 detached single-family homes on the site, Pinellas County staff announced the upcoming hearing schedule regarding the development plans at a Feb. 19 community meeting.
More than 200 members of Save the Tides, an organization dedicated to preserving the Tides property as open green space or for recreational use, turned out for the meeting at Blessed Sacrament Church.
The developers, TTGC LLC, will forgo an optional pre-application meeting with the county, said Blake Lyon, director of Development Review Services & Code Enforcement, so the first meeting regarding the property will be with the county’s Development Review Committee Monday, March 9. The location and time are to be determined.
At this meeting, a variety of matters will be considered, both non-technical (community character, site history) and technical (transportation, environmental, floodplain.)
This meeting is the “only (date) we know for certain at this point,” Lyon added. “Subsequent meetings” with the Development Review Committee may be required.
If things move forward following that March 9 meeting, though, the Local Planning Agency will review and make recommendations on the application for the land-use change, the zoning map agreement, the development agreement and the master development plan Thursday, April 9, 9 a.m., at the Pinellas County Courthouse in the Board of County Commissioners assembly room, 315 Court, St. Clearwater.
County commissioners are currently scheduled to consider a first/transmittal hearing on the land-use request and will hold a public hearing on the zoning map amendment, development agreement and master development plan Tuesday, May 19, 6 p.m., in their assembly room at the courthouse.
The commissioners will make a decision that evening, which determines that happens next, Lyon said. “They may decide to move forward or stop at that point.”
Based on their decision, a tentative schedule has been proposed for this summer, including a Monday, June 29, Planners Advisory Committee meeting to review and provide a recommendation on the countywide plan map amendment request; a Wednesday, July 8, Pinellas Planning Council meeting, which will review the same request; and a Tuesday, Aug. 11, Countywide Planning Authority public hearing, followed by a county commissioners hearing on the land-use map and consideration of a Brownfields designation for the property.
TTGC demolished the Tides Clubhouse on the property Jan. 9 in anticipation of development on the land.
The development group submitted its plans to build homes on the former golf course property to Pinellas County July 23. At the same time, it also submitted a request to reclassify the property from recreation/open space and preservation to residential low and preservation land use categories.
The Tides is one of three golf courses in the Seminole area that have been eyed by developers.
The County Commission voted to purchase the Baypointe Golf Course, 9399 Commodore Drive, from Obligation Solutions for $1.2 million at its Jan. 14 meeting. The county will turn the property into a regional stormwater park.
Meanwhile, Wheelock Communities and Gentry Land have expressed interest in purchasing and developing Bardmoor Golf & Tennis Club, 8001 Cumberland Road, which remains open and active.
Last spring, Matt Call, who leads Gentry’s land development team, said their proposed redevelopment would include both residential and commercial components, and that they planned to ask the county to allow 800 to 1,200 new residential units on the property. No development plans have been submitted yet.