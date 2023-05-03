Country band to perform at First Friday
SEMINOLE — First Friday Seminole is about to go full-blown country with a performance by the Crossfire Creek Band on Friday, May 5, 6 p.m., in front of Studio Movie Grill in Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N.
Crossfire Creek Band is a four-piece new country/Top 40 country band based out of Tampa/Clearwater that is bursting onto the country music scene with its unique flare and one-of-a-kind performances.
The band’s high-energy performance features true-to-the-original cover versions of today’s new country from Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, LoCash, Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Brothers Osborne and much more. As fresh new country hits take to the radio air waves, Crossfire Creek brings them straight to your ears for your listening pleasure.
Each First Friday features entertainment complemented by prize giveaways, a raffle and more. Proceeds from the raffle benefit Seminole Lake Rotary Club's Red Sled Initiative as well as Irish 31 iCare Foundation and Cheers to Public Service Initiative.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers are not allowed, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from Seminole City Center tenants and vendors.
Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted. The event is subject to change due to weather.
For information, visit www.seminolecitycenter.com.
County sets water resources workshop
LARGO — A workshop on managing and maintaining stormwater ponds will be conducted Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Pinellas County Extension office, 12520 Ulmerton Road.
The workshop will be offered both in-person and via Zoom. Register on Eventbrite:
• In-person: https://tinyurl.com/LakesandPondsDay2023inperson
• Virtual: https://tinyurl.com/LakesandPondsDay2023Virtual You will receive an email before the event with a link to the ZOOM event.
Deadline for registration is May 2.
It will be an opportunity to share information, to gain useful management tips, learn more about the efforts of similar organizations, and be educated about Best Management Practices in and around Florida’s lakes and ponds.
Foster families to be honored
SEMINOLE — Foster families will be honored Friday, May 5, during the monthly First Friday Seminole at the Seminole City Center from 6-9 p.m.
The May event will mark the start of National Foster Care Month.
The monthly event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Seminole. It is a fundraiser for the club’s Red Sed Initiative, the group’s holiday gift program for children in the foster care system.