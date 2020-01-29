SEMINOLE — As part of the city’s 50th anniversary kickoff event Jan. 22, the Seminole Historical Society unveiled a replica of the Seminole Water Tower that was demolished in 2017.
The replica was made from an old water tank SHS board member Sandy Holloway found on her property.
During her presentation at the unveiling, Mayor Leslie Waters said Holloway noticed the water tank looked like “kind of a mini me of the water tower.”
Tom Stovall, the artist who painted the original water tower, was hired to create the same design — “colorful local birds and white cumulus clouds” — on the replica, Waters added.
During the unveiling, she asked attendees to “take a moment … to reflect back (on the water tower).”
She said, “It was a landmark for over 60 years, a significant piece of public art.”
The 110-foot water tower, which was owned by Pinellas County and stood at the northwest corner of 74th Avenue and 113th Street for more than 60 years, was decommissioned in 2012.
Toward the end of 2016, citizens and city leaders stepped up when it came to light that the county had plans to demolish the tower and sell the scrap metal and property. Despite the formation of the nonprofit organization Friends of the Seminole Water Tower and much public outcry, the water tower was ultimately demolished.
“For Seminole, she will be forever in our hearts,” Holloway said at the replica unveiling.
Waters added, “Do not fear. Do not cry. No tears. A smaller replica of the former Seminole Water Tower has miraculously come back to life.”
Chouinard Builders, which purchased the 1.69-acre parcel from the county for $450,000 last summer, plans to build single-family homes on the property, which was annexed into the city of Seminole in October.
Jerry Chouinard, owner of Chouinard Builders, funded Stovall’s work on the water tower replica.
“Incidentally, guess who’s developing the property where the water tower first stood? We’re going to have some nice single-family homes,” Waters said.