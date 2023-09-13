Dear Gov. DeSantis,
I am writing you regarding the adoption of Senate Bill 774 this past May and the effect it would have had on my personal life, my liberty and my pursuit of happiness if I had chosen to continue to serve my city for another three years.
As Vice Mayor, it has been my honor and privilege to have served my city for the past nine years, and the decision not to continue was one of the toughest and most emotional decisions I have ever had to make.
SB 774 would have created just one more unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into my personal and private life, and it would have opened up my, and possibly my wife’s, affairs to the public at large with little if any respect for our privacy.
Until now, all city officials were required each year to fill out a simple Form 1 asking for our sources of income, assets and liabilities, which remained private from public scrutiny. Now, with the adoption of SB 774 and the complex detailed Form 6 as of Jan. 1, 2024, each and every elected official including any citizen running for office must now report their total net worth including a detailed listing of all household goods, personal effects, liabilities, primary sources of income and business interests exceeding $1,000.
Each year, all elected officials are required to complete an ethics training course and we are all subject to the Florida Sunshine Law, which keeps all of our actions and discussions open to the public. The City of Seminole is losing two of its seven experienced Councilors, so Governor, when is enough, enough?
This new bill is not only unnecessary but is just another invasive attempt by Tallahassee to control how they want Florida cities and their elected officials to operate. This legislation will now place a serious burden on all city governments to keep, as well recruit well-qualified community-minded citizens willing to serve.
We are seeing more and more intrusion into our affairs and our lives every day. I for one will be executing my rights and my voice to Tallahassee as a citizen, to make sure that any and all intrusive legislation proposed by the Florida legislature is vigorously opposed in the strongest possible terms.
I am totally disappointed, Governor, by your actions and your sign-off on this unwarranted and unneeded mandate that is now destined to undermine the morale and confidence of many of our experienced and well-qualified officials.
Roger Edelman is the vice mayor of the city of Seminole.