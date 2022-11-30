An eye for detail, a history of team-building and a love of community are just a few reasons why Randi Nash-Ortiz is a perfect choice to lead the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce, said chamber president Allison Bean.
"Randi Nash-Ortiz is an energetic and engaged administrator with over 30 years building, cultivating, and sustaining relationships," Bean said. "The Chamber will be celebrating 60 years in 2023 and Randi’s extensive record in team building, culture-improving, and performance-increasing initiatives will ensure that the Chamber remains the heart and voice of the Seminole business community."
Nash-Ortiz, who was born in Long Island, came to the Seminole area by way of Miami and Anchorage, Alaska, where she lived in her youth and young adulthood. She earned a degree in early childhood education from the University of Alaska Anchorage, and then settled in Miami to be near family.
Nash-Ortiz relocated to Pinellas County around 17 years ago when she took the position of education director at Temple Beth El in St. Petersburg.
"That was my stepping stone to an amazing area," Nash-Ortiz said.
As education director, Nash-Ortiz was responsible for cultivating a K-12 educational program and oversaw staff and administrative policy.
She held that position for just over 17 years before retiring earlier in May.
But just days after retiring, Nash-Ortiz faced an even bigger challenge. She was diagnosed with skin cancer after her doctor found two melanomas, which she was treated for during the summer months.
"It was a big eye opener for me. It gave me a different perspective on how important life is," she said. "I now visit my doctors every two months. I'm feeling great now and wear sunscreen everywhere I go."
When Nash-Ortiz said she said she saw that the Chamber was seeking a new director, she knew she would be a perfect fit.
"It was just the opportunity to be a part of this community at a different level," she said. "Working as director of education at Temple Beth El for over 17 years played a big part. I loved the congregants, families, doing community events and public speaking, I’ve always been in the public eye."
Nash-Ortiz, who co-owned an event planning company, said her experience as a small business owner has also prepared her for the job.
"I’ve got a lot of energy," she said. "I’ve always been an engaging administrator, and I’ve worked for 30 years to build and sustain relationships. I love event planning and coordination. I feel that I absolutely bring a good heart to this position.
"To be a good leader, you need good tools and great management," she said. "I think it’s something I’m pretty good at — not to toot my own horn."
Bean couldn't agree more.
"Randi’s previous experience as a small business owner, executive director (at Temple Beth El) and entrenchment community participant will easily translate at the Chamber of Commerce. She brings with her a track record of integrity, professionalism, compassion, joyfulness and dedication."
Change can sometimes be difficult for people, but Nash-Ortiz she isn't one of them.
"I love change," she said. "And I want to be a force of change — to see great things happen in a community that’s been great for so long. To be part of the bigger picture that this place has."
Nash-Ortiz has been married to her husband, David, for 30 years and has two children — Danielle and Brandon.
For more information about the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.myseminolechamber.com or call 727-392-3245.