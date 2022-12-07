SEMINOLE — On Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters will be staffing the Salvation Army Red Kettle at Seminole Publix, 7880 113th St., across from Seminole City Center.
“I have been a big supporter of the Salvation Army for decades, and have been ringing to fill the Kettle for 15 years. The Salvation Army are community leaders, with a focus on the Sallie House; adult rehabilitation centers, post-storm assistance; food pantries, and helping members of the military assimilate back home,” Waters said.
“The Sallie House manages an important emergency shelter in Pinellas County that provides a safe haven for neglected and/or abused children.”
For more information, contact Waters at City Hall at 391-0204, ext. 102.