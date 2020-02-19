SEMINOLE — In the mid-1960s, when Thornton “Duke” Doudna retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 21 years of service, he followed his sister and brother-in-law to Pinellas County.
At the time, his brother-in-law owned and operated Seminole Mowers, which was located near the intersection of 54th Avenue and Seminole Boulevard, said Duke’s grandson, Kurt Doudna Jr. “Need(ing) something to do,” Duke purchased the business in 1967, changing the name to Doudna’s Seminole Mowers and relocating it to the building where it stands today at 8700 Seminole Blvd.
When the city of Seminole incorporated in November 1970, Duke was the first in line to register as a business in the newly formed city. The Seminole Historical Society honored Doudna’s for this distinction at the Jan. 22 kickoff event for the city’s yearlong celebration of its 50th anniversary.
Of Duke’s seven children, his son, Kurt Doudna Sr. was the only one to join the family business. Kurt Sr. studied psychology at the University of Florida and began working at the lawnmower shop after graduating in 1977.
“He had a degree in psychology and thought it would be useful at the lawnmower shop,” Kurt Jr. said.
And it did help, he added, especially when it came to customer service.
Kurt Jr. essentially grew up at Doudna’s Seminole Mowers. By the time he was 6 years old, he was helping in small ways — taking out trash, sweeping the shop. Mostly, though, at that age, he was “hanging out” and “playing around.”
As he grew older, he took on more responsibilities, working at the shop whenever he wasn’t at school.
“I was my dad’s pride and joy, and he really enjoyed me helping him and see what he does for a living,” Kurt Jr. said. “Most kids have no idea what their parents do for a living.”
While attending Seminole High School, he also studied gas engines at vocational school for four years. After graduating from SHS in 2003, he transitioned to working for Doudna’s full-time.
He worked as a mechanic for about a decade before taking over management of the company. Today, he co-owns the shop with his mother, Janet Doudna.
“I grew up around here. I’m very familiar with the business. I’m familiar with the vendors. They’ve known me since I was young, which helped me with our business,” he said.
Armed with national certifications in lawnmower mechanics, Kurt Jr. emphasizes educational opportunities for his staff, as well. This all supports his ultimate goal of “help(ing) customers quicker, better, and more efficiently.”
Community is important to his business, as well.
“We’ve been here a long time and we know a lot of people,” he said.
Doudna’s supports the community when it can, Kurt Jr. added, including sponsoring the Cross Bayou Little League, contributing to Seminole Fire Rescue’s annual toy drive and contributing to area churches.
“We do like to help the community,” he said. “We try to think of others … I see at least 35 to 50 people a day. I see a variety of folks. I see how other people may be struggling. I just want to help them and make their life better or make their day better and any little bit is a start.”