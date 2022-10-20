The Seminole High School baseball team didn't have much of a reputation — or its own home field — in 1965 when Bill Brinker took over as the team's coach.
Of course, the high school itself was only a few years old at the time, so it was still getting its foothold on the community.
But here comes Brinker and a legend is born. Brinker amassed a record of 485-217 over 29 years, won conference titles, went to the state regionals several times, and coached numerous players to pro careers.
"We won a lot of games, a couple of conferences," understated the 96-(and-a-half!)-year-old Brinker, who now lives outside of Charlotte, North Carolina in a senior community. "We generally had good ballclubs every year. They hustled. A lot of players I had were very good."
In his last season as coach, Brinker led the Warhawks to a 24-7 record. Clearly his leadership set the standard for future teams to achieve. Indeed, they have: titles galore, including 15 district championships and the 2001 undefeated national championship squad for starters.
Rick Chapman, who was an assistant with Brinker, took over the head coaching duties in 1996.
"He was an outstanding coach," said Chapman, the Warhawks current pitching coach. "He knew how to read a kid's personality and was able to get so much more out of them because of that. He really did a great job of getting the most out of a kid's ability."
"He was a tremendous coach," said Mike Bianco, the longtime University of Mississippi baseball coach who played for Brinker. "This is a guy who was tireless. The amount of time he gave to us was just incredible whether it was during the week, Saturdays, or spring break. That El Camino was always at the field house."
Brinker chuckles when the El Camino (tan, by the way) is brought up. Yeah, it was there a lot, he says.
His former players and coaches agree that Brinker, who also was an assistant football coach for a few years, could be tough at times.
"He was strict, but you still had a lot of fun," said Tom Kotchman, who has made a career of managing and coaching in the minor leagues and scouting. "That is a unique trait and it still is."
Kotchman's first experience seeing Brinker in action was when he was 14 years old and he went to a Seminole High championship game.
"What I saw totally opened my eyes and I was impressed how intense the game was with him as coach," said Kotchman, who played for Brinker from 1970-72. "Brinker was special to me. I am very thankful to him. When I came back after college in 1977-78 and I was playing in the minors with the Reds, he let me help with the high school team. That introduced me to coaching, which I have now been doing 45 years."
Chapman's first experience with Brinker was as a sophomore in high school (he attended Dixie Hollins). He joined a traveling summer league team, American Legion Post 104, and Brinker was the coach.
"He was the first coach to give me the opportunity to pitch at that level," said Chapman.
That first outing was a rough one as Chapman had trouble getting people out.
"He was yelling at me, 'You're killing me!'" but after the game he had good things to say to me," Chapman said. "That was him. He could be gruff at times. He could be in your face but two minutes later he's patting you on the back."
While all the wins and titles are great, perhaps Brinker's greatest legacy for Seminole baseball was his determination to build a field that his team could call home. "Brink," as many called him, did some hustling himself, talking to school officials, pulling strings, reaching out to anyone who could help get this field up and going. Finally, in the early 1980s, land was allocated to the school for a field.
Once they got the land, Brinker reached out some more, to the booster club, to parents, to his players, to anyone who would get their hands dirty or who could get donations of any sort.
"Everything from working on the field, putting in the sprinkler system and putting up light poles, with Brinker's own hands, parents, players, that's how it got built," said Bianco, whose Ole Miss team won the national championship earlier this year. "The work ethic we got from that experience was just great."
In 2016, the field was finally — belatedly — officially named after Bill Brinker. To this day, it remains arguably one of the best high school fields in the state.
After leaving Seminole, Brinker admitted that he got the itch to get back in the game. In 1997, Dave Pano, coaching St. Petersburg College's baseball team, called on Brinker to "come out of retirement."
"I love baseball and Dave had helped me when I was at Seminole," Brinker said at the time. More recently, Brinker recalled that "I didn't have to recruit; I just worked with the players. For me it wasn't much different than coaching high schoolers except that the players were a little better."
These days, Brinker still has his fingers on the pulse of the game of baseball. When Bianco's team was in the hunt for the national title, Brinker kept close tabs and watched the games whenever he could. He roots for the Tampa Bay Rays and likes hearing about the latest news on Seminole High School and players and coaches he once worked with.
He may be living in North Carolina, but Brinker's heart is still in Seminole.