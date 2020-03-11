SEMINOLE — As part of the summer Freshman Transition Program, in addition to getting to know each other and the school, incoming Seminole High School students are also asked to come up with a way to improve the school.
“Either to beautify the school or fix a policy or add a club or extracurricular activity,” said Tamara Harkins, a ninth-grade English and reading teacher who also works with the Freshman Transition.
Last year, one student, Emma Luttman came up with an idea that resonated with her new classmates: the Random Acts of Kindness Club.
“She wanted to spread a ripple of kindness throughout the school,” said Harkins, who sponsors the club.
The club meets twice a month on the first and third Tuesdays during lunch. Each month, the students in the Random Acts of Kindness Club implement a different initiative to spread kindness.
This ranges from giving out free hugs on Valentine’s Day to a reverse trick-or-treat candy giveaway on Halloween to leaving gifts in teachers’ and staff members’ during the holidays, following a visit from Jollyanna the “genderfluid” Elf on the Shelf, she said. Students used their own money to purchase these small gifts.
“This year, they’ve really, really excelled with their ideas,” Harkins said.
Upcoming plans include positive pranks — think placing a “compliment my eyes” rather than “kick me” sign on someone’s back — for April Fool’s Day and hiding leprechaun chocolate gold coins around the school for students to find.
Freshman Macey Stockler, 15, club president, said she was drawn to the club simply because she “wanted to spread kindness.”
She added, “I also thought I could use the club to make new friends. I had a hard time making friends. But really, I wanted to spread that ripple of kindness around the school.”
Bianka Wodnicki, 14, a freshman, said, “Because you don’t see things like this every day, it’s possible to make someone’s day with the smallest things.”
Students are surprised by the acts of kindness, Stockler added. “They’re confused because they didn’t know it was going to happen and it brightens their day.”
Harkins added, “We just want to put a smile on someone’s face or make someone feel inclusive, that this is a safe space.”
She knows these small gestures can impact lives. During Sandy Hook Promise Week, club members paid compliments to students and staff.
“They also stopped to talk to anyone alone in the hallway,” Harkins said. “We wanted to let everyone know that we see them at least once. We lost a student to suicide last year. I don’t want to lose anymore. I want them to know they are seen, they are of worth and they are valued.”
The Random Acts of Kindness Club has also teamed up with other clubs at SHS. Recently, they partnered with Girlfriends Club to spread the word on how breast self-examinations can save lives.
“It saved mine,” said Harkins, a breast cancer survivor.
Moving forward, the club plans to spread kindness throughout the greater Seminole area, including an Earth Day beach cleanup. Harkins invites potential external partners to reach out to her with projects at harkinst@pcsb.org.
“We want to spread into the community,” she said. “It starts with our school, with our club, and spreads out. Whatever the community needs, we would definitely consider.”
Photo SUBMITTED
Seminole High School’s Random Acts of Kindness Club “spread(s) a ripple of kindness throughout the school,” said English teacher and club sponsor Tamara Harkins. Each month, club members take on a different initiative to spread kindness, including a Reverse Trick-or-Treat event around Halloween. Club members surprised other students with candy and toilet paper for an impromptu mummy costume.