SEMINOLE — The City Council has decided to split the work of one assistant fire chief into two new positions.
At its March 8 meeting, the council unanimously approved a plan city staff say will increase supervisory capabilities with minimal budgetary impact. The reorganization is tied to the March 11 retirement of Jim Meegan as assistant chief of operations and training.
A city staff report advised: “A departmental reorganization is recommended to increase operational supervision for critical emergency and non-emergency responsibilities, and to create additional promotional opportunities within the department. The proposed revisions … include the elimination of the existing classification for an assistant fire chief of operations/training position.”
The reorganization will distribute responsibilities of the assistant fire chief between an additional district chief post and a newly created division chief of operations job.
The changes aim to create “improved oversight and additional support for the essential supervisory duties related the Fire Rescue Department’s operational and training needs,” according to the staff report.
“This change will have a very positive impact on the department,” Seminole Fire Chief Heather Burford said.
The total annual increase in city expenses to implement the proposed moves is estimated at $65,000, of which 70% would be paid by Pinellas County and 30% by the city for a total estimated annual increase to the city budget of $19,500.
City Manager Ann Toney-Deal said the 2021-22 city budget has sufficient flexibility to cover the added cost of the proposed reorganization.
In another fire department matter, the council voted 6-1 to schedule an executive session for 5 p.m. March 22, just prior to its 6 p.m. regularly scheduled bimonthly council meeting. At the closed-door session, council members will discuss ongoing contract negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2896.
Council member Chris Burke was the lone vote against setting the executive session. Burke said the session would be better scheduled on another date to ensure a fuller council discussion of negotiating issues.
Negotiations with the firefighters officially opened on Jan. 14, but only the broadest matters of contract language were addressed in the one session held so far, said Toney-Deal, lead negotiator for the city.
Issues of salary and benefits will be covered in the negotiating sessions ahead, and council’s executive session will allow city negotiators to discuss those same issues, she said.
The city’s current three-year contract with Local 2896 expires Sept. 30.
Panhandling ordinance
The council unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance designed to replace what Toney-Deal called an “antiquated” ordinance against public solicitation in the city.
The new ordinance, which City Attorney Jay Daigneault said meshes better with current case law, will have a second reading and public hearing at an April 12 council meeting.
Toney-Deal said only “aggressive panhandling” in places such as city events would be prohibited under the new ordinance. For example, a first solicitation of handouts from city event attendees would be legal, but repeated approaches by the same person would be prohibited.
When asked by council member Roger Edelman to give another example of how the ordinance would be applied, Daigneault said panhandling in roadway medians still would be deemed unsafe and illegal, but panhandling on an adjacent sidewalk would be legal.
The city attorney said the new ordinance only covers panhandling. Door-to-door solicitations are addressed in a separate, existing ordinance.
In other news
• Council members unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance providing for the voluntary annexation of a property on unincorporated county land at 11241 105th Ave. N. The ordinance covers a single-family residential property owned by Randall Hendricks and Randall Hendricks Jr.
• In a zoning matter, the council voted unanimously to approve and forward for final reading an ordinance that would grandfather in a density variance for the Garden Condominiums at 9401 Park Blvd.
The development, which sits on onetime unincorporated county land annexed into Seminole in 2000, has 336 units. That’s 50 more than normally allowed under current city regulations.
• The council unanimously approved three local residents for reappointment to the city’s Development Review Board.
Those appointed to new two-year terms include attorney George Tripp, health care professional Matthew Goodner and James Quinn, a former City Council member.