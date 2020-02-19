SEMINOLE — With a 3-2 win against Cape Coral High School at home Feb. 15, the Seminole High School boys varsity soccer team advances to the Elite 8 in the state championship tournament.
Griffin Prestipino earned two goals in the win, while Victor Badillo added a third to the Warhawks’ final score.
“It wasn't pretty, but we gutted it out and did the dirty work that it took to advance,” Coach Rick Masi wrote in a Feb. 15 Facebook post. “I'm so proud of my coaches and players that have believed in our system. The great thing about this team is nobody cares who gets the credit. They all play hard for each other and buy into (the saying), ‘With unity we have strength.’”
Seminole defeated Northeast High School 1-0 Feb. 5 to take home the Class 5A District 10 championship title. Moving forward in the state tournament, the team went on to beat Ft. Myers’ Golden Gate High School 6-1 Feb. 12 before notching its win against Cape Coral.
The Warhawks take on Lely High School from the Naples area in the tournament’s regional finals Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m., at home. The winner of this game moves on to the state’s Final Four. Seminole enters the game with a 20-4-1 record.