Knights happy with car show
SEMINOLE — The Knights of Columbus council 17162 of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church held their first annual Cruz In For Christ Car Show Feb. 18 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
The event was a great success, the council said in a press release, raising more than $3,500 for The Kimberly Home.
More than 500 people showed up to view the 90 registered cars. The Blessed Sacrament School choir sang the National Anthem and God Bless America, and the school’s Brownie Troop presented the Colors.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office landed their helicopter in the school’s soccer field and brought both of their classic patrol cars to our show. The Sheriff's cadets were also present helping with traffic.
Sequel to headline First Friday
SEMINOLE —First Friday Seminole returns with featured musical act Sequel on April 7, 6 to 9 p.m., in front of Studio Movie Grill in Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N.
Formed in 1985 by guitarist and vocalist Ron Tew, guitarist and vocalist, the band traveled the nation until 1991, when they settled in the Tampa Bay area. The group became the house band for the Adam’s Mark Hotel and Resort and Shephard’s Beach Resort in Clearwater Beach.
Tew has become one of the most respected and sought-after guitar players in the Tampa Bay area. Sequel’s current members have been together for almost 10 years and include Laurie Marks, Patti Bell and OC Woods.
Each First Friday features entertainment complemented by prize giveaways, a raffle and more. Proceeds from the raffle benefit Seminole Lake Rotary Club's Red Sled Initiative as well as Irish 31 iCare Foundation and Cheers to Public Service Initiative.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers are not allowed, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from Seminole City Center tenants and vendors.
Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted. The event is subject to change due to weather.
For information, visit www.seminolecitycenter.com.
Chamber sets April events
The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has released a schedule of Chamber events for April.
• Business After Hours, April 6, 5-7 p.m. — Language Mission – 7190 Seminole Blvd., Seminole. Meet Chamber members, exchange business cards, make new contacts, win door prizes and enjoy after-5 drinks. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245
• Shred A Thon, April 22, Earth Day, 9 a.m.-noon — SPC Campus Main Parking Lot 0200, 9200 113th St. Seminole. Securely shred old confidential documents. All paper, file folders, hanging files can be shredded. Not accepted: 3 ring binders, CD’s, DVDs, microfilm and x-rays. $5 donation per bag appreciated.
• Business Breakfast, April 27, 8:30-9:30 a.m. — Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave. Rick Libero with Suncoast Advertising Network will share how to use digital tools to help grow your business without breaking the bank. Light breakfast will be provided. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
