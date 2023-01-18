Moffitt sets variety show
SEMINOLE — In its 20th year, Seminole Gardens Entertainment will present a variety show, Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Peacock Center, 8324 112th St.
The cast is comprised of professional and semi-professional seasoned entertainers. Stage and lighting crews are still needed for the event.
All proceeds will benefit Moffitt. For tickets contact Jane Rogers, 727-599-4787. $8 preshow $10 at the door.
Duo makes Dean's List
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Two Seminole students made the Dean's List at Cedarville University for the fall term— Abigail Stavinga and Jessica Carr
Students receive the recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Chamber sets events calendar
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has announced several upcoming events.
Those include:
— Business Breakfast on Jan. 25, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., at the Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave. in Seminole.
— Business After Hours on Feb. 2, 5 – 7 p.m. Garden Sanctuary & Funeral Home, 7950 131st St. N. in Seminole.
— Ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 11, 11 a.m. at the Salty Pelican Seafood, 8400 Seminole Blvd. Seminole.
— 58th Annual Seminole Chamber Awards Dinner on Feb. 25 at 6-10 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Indian Rocks Beach.
Online registration is available for all events at www.myseminolechamber.com. For more details, call the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
