SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a number of events for its members scheduled during the next few weeks.
For all events, register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
• 37th Annual Chamber Golf Tournament — Oct. 21, Seminole Lake Country Club, Seminole, 1 p.m. shotgun start. $125 per player or $425 team of four includes cart and green fees, beverages on the course, goodie bag and awards dinner.
• Business Breakfast: Spotting Cyber Scams and Security Basics — Oct. 26, 8-9:15 a.m. Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St. Light breakfast and coffee will be provided. $5 fee for non-member.
• Membership and Fellowship Networking Luncheon — Oct. 27, noon-1 p.m., SPC Seminole Conference Center, 9200 113th St. Bring a friend and a stack of business cards to our networking and recognition luncheon with food, fellowship, and a festive flare. Tickets are $20 for individuals or $100 for tables of six, which includes a fully catered lunch from El Jalisco Seminole.
• Business After Hours — Nov. 3, 5-7 p.m., Mickey Quinn’s Pub, 13071 Park Blvd. A social and networking event held every first Thursday at different Chamber member businesses.