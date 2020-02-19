Seminole high girls softball team
Photo by KADI HENDRICKS TUBBS

The Seminole High School softball team received a $20,000 grant from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation last weekend during the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational event in Clearwater. The grant was part of the company’s Sports Matter initiative to help fund worthy local teams. Nike also gave the girls its new line of softball clothes, shoes and other items. The school's softball home dugout was painted, a cooler and boombox were supplied, and the girls’ names were added to lockers. The girls also got breakfast, and ESPN announcer Beth Mowins rode with the team on a decked-out bus with their school logo on it to the softball tournament, where the check was presented live on ESPN before Team USA took on Oklahoma State University. From left are Principal Jane Lucas, players Mackenzie Duford, Kayley Williams, Brianna Pauley, Annie Potter, Chrystal Morales, Cameron Rollins, Dick's Sporting Goods Community Marketing Manager Lauren Delaney, players Peyton Hoffman, Lexi McDougal, Taylor Malz, Davia Schweitzer, Kate McClellan, Abigail Gregory, Randi Tubbs, and Coach Mark DeRuzzo. Not pictured are assistant coaches Mike Mann, Kasey Bessler and Jenny Sittloh.

