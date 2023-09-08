SEMINOLE — The Knights of Columbus Council 17162 of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church hosted a ceremony honoring the Silver Rose Pilgrimage on Aug. 27.
The Silver Rose makes its 9-month pilgrimage on eight different routes from Canada, through all 50 United States, and Mexico, to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, in Monterrey, Mexico. The Rose travels from town to town with ceremonies at each stop, held by local Knights of Columbus Councils for prayer in celebration of life, and the unity between Knights, Christians and the people in Canada, the United States and Mexico.
Knights of Columbus Council 17162 and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church were honored this year to host the Rose at its stop in this area of Florida. More than 90 people joined Council 17162 in ceremony and prayer.