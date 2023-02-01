SEMINOLE — It’s looking like the Greater Seminole Recreation District is headed for the history books, but City Council is seeking a way to ensure continued local access to its sports facilities, currently run by the Seminole Youth Athletic Association.
On Jan. 24, the council voted 6-1 to engage with any relevant parties about the prospect of the city supervising recreational activities at the SYAA complex if the special district acreage reverts back to county ownership.
Joining in the majority vote was new council member Jim Quinn, appointed in December to serve the unexpired term of ousted council member Tom Christy. Quinn was sworn into office at the start of the meeting by Sixth Circuit Court Judge Keith Meyer.
Christy forfeited his seat in December after several consecutive absences due to a massive stroke the first-term council member had suffered in September. The term runs for another 10 months, and Quinn — an on-again, off-again council member since 2010 — has said he intends then to run for another full three-year term.
The Special Recreation District’s SYAA complex features roughly 20 acres of ball fields, still in use but becoming a bit shabby due to a lack of operating funds. So, a plan is afoot to have Pinellas County take ownership of the acreage and roll its facilities into the county’s parks and recreation operations.
At a Jan. 10 council meeting, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal had noted that discussions were being held among members of the area’s state legislative delegation to draft a bill to “disband” the special district and turn its acreage over to the county. Created by the Legislature in 1980, the district once had the ability to assess taxes, but that authority expired in the mid-’80s and nothing has been done to sustain its financial viability.
Instructed at that previous council meeting to see if the city could take possession of the acreage rather than the county, Toney-Deal reported back that it seems there may be “too much water under the bridge” in talks between legislators and county officials for the city to put such an offer into play.
She added, however, that at least partly because of the city of Seminole’s interest in the matter, the draft legislation now is expected to commit the county to keeping the acreage dedicated to recreational purposes.
So, assuming the draft legislation can muster sufficient support for passage in Tallahassee, it’s likely the land and its SYAA-run fields eventually will become county property. But then comes the big question: Who will operate those facilities afterwards?
One scenario floated by the council would be for the county to take possession of the land and then hire the city to program its activities.
Tim Schuler, an attorney in Seminole who has served as a spokesman for the district and SYAA over the years, told Tampa Bay Newspapers that the SYAA expects the county to keep it as the designated operator of the athletic complex. It’s unclear if that would preclude the county from engaging the city’s recreation department as an additional program partner.
Council member Chris Burke cast the lone vote against the motion that was passed. Burke said he would have preferred continuing to investigate ways of pressing for city ownership of the athletic complex.
“I don’t think there’s too much water under the bridge,” Burke said.
Surrounded by unincorporated county land, the special district’s athletic fields sit just west of the Seminole city limits, near the Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School.
Rec plan, elections
In other business, the council voted 7-0 to finalize a $119,700 contract for work on the city’s recreation master plan to GAI Consultants, a national engineering and consulting firm with regional offices in Tampa. The amount boosts the contract by $13,000 from its initial estimate, reflecting additional work by GAI to make recommendations on the city’s sports and “active recreation” needs.
The firm estimates it will take about 12 months to complete its work on the master plan, which will assess the city’s recreational needs for the next decade.
The council also voted unanimously to keep having its municipal elections every November.
St. Petersburg, previously the only other city besides Seminole to hold elections in odd numbered years, recently brought its election schedule into greater alignment with the other local municipalities. That’s what prompted the brief discussion of available options, none of which mustered any support.
After the regular meeting, the council reconvened for a workshop review of certain tweaks to a proposal by Suncoast Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge to renovate and expand its dealership at 8755 Park Boulevard.
Under the plans, an existing building will be renovated and a new building constructed. The council was apprised of a few code exemptions that have been requested, and staff will have to negotiate a formal amendment to the project’s original development agreement.
The council’s next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, when Mayor Leslie Waters will deliver her annual state of the city address.