SEMINOLE — The Seminole law firm of DeLoach, Hofstra & Cavonis, P.A. and Seminole Title Company officially opened their new two-story, state-of-the-art office building on the same location of its former office building at 8640 Seminole Blvd. with a ribbon-cutting and open house celebration Oct. 19.
The firm’s former offices at the site, which was demolished last year, was one of the city’s earliest buildings, dating to the early 1900s.
The new building’s plot is the former homestead of Claude and Emma Whittle, descendants of one of the Seminole area’s pioneer families.