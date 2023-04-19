Looking for a college scholarship?
SEMINOLE — The Kiwanis Seminole Breakfast Club is once again offering the Col. Mildred Imogene Butler Nursing Scholarship for nursing/medical students at St. Petersburg College.
Deadline for application is May 15. The scholarship covers one full academic calendar year (fall semester through summer semester).
Application and requirements may be obtained by visiting St. Petersburg College through Kathy Boylson, Administrative Assistant (Boylson.Kathleen@spcollege.edu) Completed applications are to be submitted by email to Administrative Assistant, Kathy Boylson.
The application and guidelines may also be found on the website: www.kiwanissemiolebreakfast.com under the Foundation tab. Submittal will need to be sent to Kathy Boylson at Boylson.Kathleen@spcollege.edu
For additional information, call the Kiwanis Seminole Breakfast Club, Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852 or email: Ldhoffman1@msn.com.
Chamber announces upcoming events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has announced several events:
• Shred A Thon – April 22, Earth Day, 9 a.m.-noon. SPC Campus Main Parking, Lot 0200,113th Street, Seminole. All paper, file folders, hanging files can be shredded. What cannot be shredded: 3-ring binders, CD’s, DVDs, microfilm and x-rays. A donation of $5 per bag/box is appreciated.
• Business Breakfast – April 27, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave., Seminole. Rick Libero with Suncoast Advertising Network will share how to use digital tools to help grow your business without breaking the bank. Light breakfast will be provided. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Ribbon Cutting – April 27, 2 p.m. Semper Foods, 7235 Bryan Dairy Rd, Seminole.
• Ribbon Cutting – April 28, 2 p.m. Southie Coffee Roasters, 13045 Park Blvd, Seminole.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.