The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the following events:
• Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m. — Business After Hours: Suncoast Advertising, chamber office, 9200 113th St., Seminole.
This event is open to all members of the chamber as well as non-members. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245
• Sept. 19, 11 a.m. — Ribbon Cutting: Bardmoor Insurance, 11590 Seminole Blvd. Suite C1, Seminole.
Welcome Cindy Perry, Bardmoor Insurance, to the Seminole business community. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.