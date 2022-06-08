A Star and Stripes salute
For the 10th year, Seminole Mayor Leslie Waters joined a group of patriotic and enthusiastic residents of Freedom Square on Memorial Day.
Participants in the celebration waved flags in tribute to the men and women in uniform who did not return from war.
Seminole Chamber sets events
SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the following schedule of Chamber-sponsored events. Register for any of the events online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Chamber 101 — A Primer to Maximize your Membership: June 14, 9-10 a.m. Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th St., Seminole.
• Quarterly Luncheon — A CEO Only Does Three Things: June 22, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. SPC Conference Center, 9200 113th St. Meet author Trey Taylor, chief executive of Taylor Insurance and author of “A CEO Only Does Three Things.”
• Business After Hours: July 7, 5-7 p.m., Cambria Hotel, 15015 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach. A social and networking event held every first Thursday at different Chamber member businesses.
Dentist celebrates 20th anniversary
SEMINOLE — Dr. Maher Rashid, owner of Dolphin Dental Group, is marking the 20th year of his dental practice at 10820 Seminole Blvd.
Born in Bartow, Rashid earned his DMD at the University of Florida. He joined the Dolphin Dental Group on June 17, 2002, creating a family-like practice. He is married with three children.
To learn more about Dr. Rashid and Dolphin Dental Group, visit www.DolphinDental.com.
Junior Warhawks rule beach meet
SEMINOLE — The Seminole Junior Warhawks of Seminole U8 division took four of the top five places in a week-long tournament hosted by Madeira Beach.
Competing among 20 local teams, the SJW teams placed first, second, fourth and fifth. The White Sox went undefeated to win the championship.
Seminole Music adds violin teacher
SEMINOLE — Seminole Music, a music store and school, has added violin teacher Julie Paradies to the instructional staff. Martha Roy has been teaching there for several years, and the increase in interest in private music lessons has led to the addition of Paradies, the store said in a press release.
Paradies is a trained Suzuki teacher with more than 25 years of teaching experience. She also teaches "traditional" violin to students and adults.
She is Concertmistress of three local orchestras: Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra, Pinellas Community Orchestra, and the Suncoast Symphony. She also plays violin with the Tampa Bay Symphony.
County food giveaway
The Pinellas County Commission will host a free fresh food distribution event on Friday, June 10 in Pinellas Park.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Avenue North. Distribution will be drive-thru only, and the event will run until 11 a.m., or while supplies last.
The County’s partnership with the St. Pete Free Clinic is part of a continuous effort to ensure public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. Anyone in need of grocery necessities is welcome to attend.
With food insecurity on the rise, the St. Pete Free Clinic is working to ensure all food and nutrition insecure areas in the county have consistent access to quality food. SPFC offers expanded locations, hours, and drive-through options with additional mobile pantries in underserved areas in mid- and north Pinellas County.
To learn more about SPFC, please visit www.thespfc.org.
