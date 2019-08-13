SEMINOLE — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole hosted a “welcome back” luncheon for Seminole High School faculty and staff Aug. 9 at the high school.
The Kiwanis have organized this event for more than 30 years, said SHS Principal Jane Lucas.
“It’s a Seminole High School tradition,” she said. “Each year it keeps getting better and better.”
The lunch was catered by Freedom Square, which also hosted a trivia contest for the teachers and offered some prizes for winners.
Sonia Esit, a Freedom Square recruiter, said, “Thank you teachers, educators for all you do. We do understand that the work that you do is very valuable and you enrich lives every day.”
The Seminole Warhawks marching band, which has been practicing at the school in recent weeks, also performed at the luncheon.
Bob Grant, Kiwanis president, highlighted the civic organization’s long relationship with the high school.
The Kiwanis have provided more than $1 million in college scholarships to Seminole High School students over the years, he said. They also sponsor the Key Club at the school and provide funds to the football team, drama club, orchestra and marching band. For the past 35 years, the club has served as the football team’s chain gang, which manages the signal poles on the sidelines. This is in addition to numerous other community-wide programs, he added, such as Every Child a Swimmer and Horses for the Handicapped.