SEMINOLE — Nashville recording artist Angie Rey will return to her Seminole roots when she takes the stage for the second year in a row to headline Seminole City Center's First Friday event July 1.
The 23-year-old singer is a Southern California native, but calls Seminole home after her family relocated when she was in the seventh grade.
Rey describes her music as country with an edge, and says she brings a lot of Cuban flare to her performance.
“The Spanish culture and the American culture that listens to country music, they talk about farmland,” Rey said. “Well, my family comes from farmland, just in Cuba. It's a Spanish version of what country is.”
Rey found success early in her career. At 13, she made it to the top 18 on “La Voz Kids,” and at the age of 15, she made the top 75 on “American Idol,” becoming the youngest girl on season 14.
“I'm really thankful for that opportunity and everything that it did for me,” she said.
Following her graduation from Seminole High School, Rey moved to Nashville for college, but returned home after one semester.
“I was so homesick,” she said, adding that it was the right choice for her. “Since then, I've been performing quite a bit.”
After returning to Seminole, Rey began a campaign to promote her career by cold-calling music venues, asking if bands needed an opening act.
Her hard work soon paid off when she was asked to perform a 50-minute set during concert by country music star John Michael Montgomery.
“I put a band together really fast, and it turned out to be amazing,” Rey said.
Since then, Rey has opened for several country music artists, including Scotty McCreery, Chase Bryant and Jerrod Niemann.
Rey moved to Nashville four months ago, and said it was one of the best decisions she’s ever made.
“It’s different to be up there and to be with like-minded people,” she said. “It has been so fun, so awesome and exciting.”
And although she is happily settled in the country music capital of the world, Rey said it’s always nice to come home.
“This is my home," she said. "Even though I lived in Southern California, I feel like the majority of my life was spent here in Seminole.
“I really love this town.”
Rey will perform at the First Friday event, which is from 6 to 9 p.m. in front of Studio Movie Grille, at 11201 N. Park Blvd.