SEMINOLE — The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a number of events in the coming weeks.
Those include:
• Feb. 22, 8:30-9:30 a.m. — Business Breakfast: Seminole Chamber of Commerce 9200 113th Ave. Chamber Board Chairwoman Danielle Lower of eXp Realty will share tools for setting a mindset for business success. Light breakfast will be provided. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245
• Feb. 25, 6-10 p.m. — 58th Annual Seminole Chamber Awards Dinner, Holiday Inn & Suites, Indian Rocks Beach. Register and vote online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245
• March 3, 5-7 p.m. — Business After Hours: Jenergy Air Services 1255 Starkey Road, Ste. A, Largo. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.