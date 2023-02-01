Osceola coach wins recognition
Osceola High varsity soccer coach Ian Matthews is a national winner of the Positive Coaching Alliance Double-Goal Coach Award. The award recognizes coaches who inspire students to become the best versions of themselves in the game and in life. Matthews was recently honored during halftime at a USF Bulls game.
Matthews was nominated for the award by one of his team captains, Devin Daughtry, a Positive Coaching Alliance Tampa Bay scholarship recipient. "Coach Ian always pushed us to do our best and not to be afraid of making mistakes. He would never take me out of a game if I made a mistake," Daughtry said. "If my head was down for making a mistake, he would remind me to pick up my head and start again."
Chamber sets upcoming events
The Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a number of events for coming weeks:
• Feb. 2 — Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., Garden Sanctuary & Funeral Home, 7950 131st St. N, Seminole. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Feb. 7 — Ribbon Cutting, 11 a.m., Salty Pelican Seafood, 8400 Seminole Blvd, Seminole.
• Feb. 22 — Business Breakfast, 8:30-9:30 a.m., “Get Your Mind Right: Establishing your mindset for success in business,” Seminole Chamber of Commerce, 9200 113th Ave. Chamber Board Chairwoman Danielle Lower of eXp Realty will share tools and info setting your mindset for success in business. Light breakfast will be provided. Register online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
• Feb. 25 – 58th Annual Seminole Chamber Awards Dinner, 6-10 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Indian Rocks Beach. Register and vote online at www.myseminolechamber.com or contact the Chamber at 727-392-3245.
