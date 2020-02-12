SEMINOLE — For 17 consecutive years, baseball coach Adam Moravick has developed players into better athletes, students and disciples of the game.
Now he faces one of the biggest challenges of his career: leading the Seminole Warhawks baseball team, which kicks off its regular season Monday, Feb. 17.
However, he is no stranger to baseball in Pinellas County. Growing up in Largo, he attended Indian Rocks Christian School and played for the Golden Eagles as a pitcher and third baseman under the tutelage of former head coach D.J. Springman.
After graduating from IRCS in 1996, he attended St. Francis University in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to play college baseball. He later received his degree in Physical Education from Florida State University.
In 2004, he started as an assistant coach with the Largo High Packers. Then, from 2005 to 2007, he was the head coach for the Northside Christian Mustangs.
As head coach, he followed a simple rule to keep a team successful during practices and game time.
“Bottom line, it’s all about the relationships and communication with the players,” Moravick said.
He got the opportunity to work alongside former Seminole Warhawks head coach Greg Olsen from 2008 to 2009. During two seasons as an assistant coach, Moravick helped the Warhawks advance to the regional quarterfinals in 2009.
His big break came in 2010 when he made the jump to his alma mater, IRCS, and became the Golden Eagles head coach.
He took his coaching expertise and transformed the squad into a winning program, leading it to two 3A district championships in 2015 and 2017. They were also a 3A regional finalist in 2015 and regional semifinalist in 2017. Moravick was named Pinellas County Coach of the Year in 2015.
His coaching record at IRCS stands at 158-89, making him one of the school’s all-time winningest coaches. Along the way, he established IRCS’s Sitton-Gross Preseason Baseball Tournament, but made sure his players had the opportunity to play baseball at the next level.
“With Indian Rocks, one of my biggest accomplishments was being able to send over 30 players to play baseball in college,” he said.
After 10 seasons, Moravick stepped down as the Golden Eagles head coach. He saw a new opportunity when former Warhawks head coach Rob Ciaravino resigned after two seasons.
A winning record
For Seminole High School Athletics Director Teresa Patterson, there were qualifications the school was looking for in selecting its new head coach.
“We wanted to have a coach with established head coaching experience and ideally some experience at a higher level,” Patterson said. “Many of our players are looking to continue playing baseball in college.”
But his résumé displayed more than just a successful winning record.
“With coach Moravick, we have an experienced head coach and educator,” she said. “He has integrity and is a demonstrated leader. He has goals that involve not just what happens on the baseball field, but what happens in the community. He had a clear plan on how to develop his younger players and how to utilize them to work with the community. He wants the program to be something great that the Seminole community will continue to be proud of.”
Following a three-month selection process and close to 100 applicants, the job was his.
He was excited upon hearing the news and wanted to continue the team’s legacy, while making improvements along the way.
“There has to be consistency and stability,” said Moravick. “Seminole’s baseball legacy is all about working hard, no shortcuts and getting better.”
With the 2020 season, he brings familiar faces to the program. Tom Beck, Vince Capatani and former Warhawks head coach Jeff Pincus return as assistant coaches. In addition, Seminole baseball alumni Keith Stegbaurer (class of 1999), Shaun Starnes (class of 2008), Jordan Doyle (class of 2012) and Michael Mann (class of 2013) round out the rest.
“Having four former players on staff is incredible,” he said. “They have years of experience, knowledge and discipline and know how to win and teach the kids.”
Moravick inherits a team with high expectations. Following the end of its 2019 season with a 14-15 record, the Warhawks won the Class 8A District 7 championship and made it to the 8A Region 2 finals.
“As long as the players work hard and have fun, there is no pressure. I’m excited and ready to go,” he said.
His first regular-season game as head coach starts 7 p.m. Feb. 17, at Seminole Warhawks’ Brinker Field for the Steve Georgiadis Memorial Baseball Tournament.