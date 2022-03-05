Seminole edges Osceola, 3-2, in battle of softball rivals

SEMINOLE — It’s a rivalry that always brings out the best in both teams and when Seminole and Osceola get together, familiarity between the two squads is a definite.
Many of the players grew up either playing on the same youth/travel teams or against one another, and Seminole senior Mackenzie Duford made sure that Osceola didn’t get the best of the Warhawks. Duford struck out six batters and only walked one in Seminole’s 3-2 win over Osceola on Friday night.
“Obviously we knew it was going to be a tough game,” Duford said. “This is one of my favorite games. A lot of hype from the crowds. We’ve gone back and forth with them the entire time I’ve been here. It was a fun game and we stayed in it all the way through to the end.”
Osceola (3-2) opened up the scoring at the beginning of the contest when freshman Jenna Neupaver scored on an RBI fly out to left field by sophomore Addison Futch. The Warriors wouldn’t hold the lead for long, as the Warhawks scored a run in the bottom of the first inning when Peyton Hoffman came across the plate on a single by teammate Davis Schweitzer.
The most important run ended up coming in the bottom of the fourth inning, when Seminole (3-0) got into a bases-loaded situation against Osceola freshman pitcher Theresa Diez, and Warhawks’ catcher Brittany Gingrich scored on a single by senior Randi Tubbs. That’s all Duford needed to close out the game, as she only allowed one hit in the final three innings of work.
“It’s always a rivalry. The girls are always pumped up whenever we play Osceola,” Seminole head coach Shannan Tyson said. “We were hitting the ball well tonight. If a couple of them would’ve been hit by a inch more, we probably score a few more runs.”