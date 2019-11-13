SEMINOLE — Not only will Seminole Recreation host its annual Holiday Craft Fair Saturday, but it will also present a second shopping opportunity this holiday season — the WinterFest Gift Market.
The Holiday Craft Fair is set for Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Holland G. Mangum Recreation Complex. 9100 113th St.
The event will feature more than 50 crafters and artisans selling their handmade creations. Shoppers can find numerous items at the craft fair, including jewelry, greeting cards, digital art, leather gifts, handbags, hats, scarves, wallets, wood crafts, holiday wreaths, candles, upcycled items and more.
“A lot of these people are seasoned crafters and what they’re selling is really nice,” said Duane Crandall, recreation program coordinator.
Held the weekend before Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the event lets shoppers get a jump on their holiday gift list, Crandall added.
“It’s a great way to get an early start on your Christmas shopping,” he said.
The WinterFest Gift Market is a newer shopping experience at Seminole Recreation, taking place Saturday, Dec. 7, 3 to 6 p.m.
“It’s another opportunity for people to get their last-minute gifts,” Crandall said.
The gift market runs during the city’s annual WinterFest, a free family event that runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at the recreation complex and features a snow hill, bounce houses and games, make-and-take crafts, entertainment and a visit from Santa.
Seminole Recreation introduced the gift market last year, but they’ve “reorganized” it a bit this year, Crandall said. This year, the gift market will run for just three hours, not the entirety of WinterFest.
While Seminole Recreation is maxed out on vendors for the Holiday Craft Fair, it’s not too late to set up a booth at the WinterFest Gift Market. Cost for vendors is $30 to bring your own table.
For more information, contact Crandall at 727-391-8345 or dcrandall@myseminole.com.