SEMINOLE —At its Dec. 10 meeting, Seminole City Council authorized City Manager Ann Toney-Deal to execute a one-year extension of professional engineering services agreements with three firms.
The city’s Public Works Department first issued a Request for Qualifications for professional engineering services under a continuing services agreement in 2015. Following this RFQ, the city offered four-year contracts to Advanced Engineering & Design, Cardno, and Deuel & Associates. The contracts with Advanced Engineering & Design and Deuel & Associates expire in January, while Cardno’s contract expires in February.
“Those contracts are coming to an end and we can extend them for another period of time.…This would allow us to continue and initiate a couple of projects in the next year without having to go through that very lengthy (RFQ) process that we did just a few years ago,” said Toney-Deal.
At the same meeting, Toney-Deal introduced the city’s new library director, Lorie Tonti, to the council.
She replaces Michael Bryan, who recently retired from the position.
“I’m very excited to be here,” Tonti said. “I’m really looking forward to working with the staff and the St. Pete College to make sure the library is running efficiently and running well and meeting the needs of the community.”
She previously worked for the Lee County Library System, where she was head of Youth Services at Lakes Regional Library, and, most recently, for Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library, where she last served as public service regional manager and, before that, as manager of Library Learning Experiences.