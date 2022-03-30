SEMINOLE — The City Council opened its March 22 session with a ceremony that left few dry eyes in the room — the presentation of a portrait of the late Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss to his Seminole mom.
Knauss was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bomber attack during the August evacuation of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
His mother, Paula Knauss-Selph, was given a portrait of her war hero son commissioned by the Veterans Art Center of Tampa Bay, a nonprofit dedicated to therapeutic art projects.
“He finished well, I’ll tell you, but he finished too early for me,” Knauss-Selph said in brief, impassioned remarks from the speaker podium after the portrait was unveiled. “I’m so proud of him, and I’m so sad to see him go.”
Knauss-Selph, who thanked all on hand for their care and concern, raised her son in Tennessee before relocating to Seminole.
“Five years ago, I came to Florida to find a home (when) Ryan went off to basic,” she said. “I’m so grateful that the Lord has brought me to such a place.”
Some 30 audience members were on hand for the ceremony, including a handful of civic VIPs, several representatives of veterans’ groups and a pair of Gold Star mothers.
“I was so honored when I was asked to do this,” said Brian Morris, who sketched the Knauss portrait.
Higher fire & safety costs
Topping the night’s administrative reports, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal said the city has submitted its latest fire department budget to the county for approval.
At $12.7 million, the proposed budget represents an increase of almost 9% from a year ago due to increases in several line-item expenditures. Most notably — and like fire departments everywhere — projected expenditures have been swollen by spiraling fuel prices.
The annual county review is needed because the city’s fire safety and emergency services are funded in part with county revenue. The council also will be reviewing the budget for approval in coming weeks.
If there is a small surprise element in the new budget for county officials, it could be the recently approved plan to split a single position of assistant fire chief into two new supervisor posts. Implementing the restructuring will cost an additional $65,000 annually, of which 70% would be paid by Pinellas County and 30% by the city. The county’s increased costs would be $45,500 per year, the city’s $19,500.
In other news:
• Council members voted unanimously to finalize on second reading the voluntary annexation of a tract of unincorporated county land at 10122 109th St. N. The annexation, requested by property owners Jeanette Riley and Betty Stutzman, had been approved on first reading on Feb. 15.
• Just prior to the meeting, council members held a closed-door executive session to discuss ongoing contract negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2896. No details from the session were released afterwards.
• The next regular bimonthly meeting of the council is set for 6 p.m. April 12. At the meeting, members will have a second reading and public hearing of a new anti-panhandling ordinance, which City Attorney Jay Daigneault said meshes better with current case law.